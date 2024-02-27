JR (Bob) Walsh’s New Book, "Mason-Dixon Murders: Mystery Novel," Follows the Investigation of Two Murders That Occurred Thirty Years Apart in the Same Location
New York, NY, February 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author JR (Bob) Walsh has completed his most recent book, “Mason-Dixon Murders: Mystery Novel”: a gripping thriller that centers around a young woman’s investigation as she is swept up into two ongoing murder cases that are intrinsically connected to each other yet separated by thirty years.
Born in Melfort, Saskatchewan, author JR (Bob) Walsh graduated from the Royal Military College 1959 as a pilot, later working in finance before spending thirteen years as a senior administrator in the public service, retiring in 1995. Bob married Colette Boisvert from Sherbrooke, Quebec, and two of their three children and five grandchildren are scattered across North America. In his spare time, Bob’s hobbies include curling and woodworking, and appreciates that retirement has allowed him to work on several inventions and write fiction.
“Heather Macy returns home to become a partner in her father’s law firm in a city in southern Pennsylvania,” writes Bob. “Macy House is in a village across the Mason-Dixon line in Maryland. Heather’s father, W. Henry Macy, inherited the General’s Farm in 1973. The M-D line happens to run through it. Heather encounters two simultaneous murder investigations. The murders, separated by thirty years, were committed on the same spot, but the bodies were buried on opposite sides of the border.
“Heather meets a hermit who has been keeping a record for thirty years of visiting car license plates. He started the diary after the first murder. The DNA that the Pennsylvania police gather matches the remains in the Maryland case. Heather unravels the DNA connection and locates both murder weapons. Henry’s twin brother, Arthur, writes a deathbed letter identifying who, he believes, committed the 1973 murder. Some arrests are made. One testimony triggers a series of conspiracy confessions by others. One of the 2003 license plate numbers is an accurate but misleading clue.”
Published by Fulton Books, JR (Bob) Walsh’s book will take readers on a wild ride as they follow Heather’s attempts to make sense of the mess surrounding both cases, and the evidence that just might be leading them down the wrong path. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Bob weaves an unforgettable experience that will keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seat with each shocking twist right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Mason-Dixon Murders: Mystery Novel” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
