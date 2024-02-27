George Chornbrook’s New Book, “The Chornbook Mysteries: The Russian Dolls Mystery and Other Stories, Book Five,” is a Collection of Mind-Bending Mystery Stories
New York, NY, February 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- George Chornbrook, an accomplished author at Fulton Books, has just released his newest book, “The Chornbrook Mysteries: The Russian Dolls Mystery and Other Stories, Book Five.” This thrilling collection of mystery short stories will leave readers mesmerized.
Author George Chornbrook has written mysteries over the years and has already published about fifty short stories featuring events in Europe and America, ranging from the Middle Ages, Napoleonic wars, and Victorian England to modern times. With over one thousand characters populating unforgettable landscapes and thrilling narratives, each of Chornbrook’s stories is an epic, character-driven mystery that will leave readers in suspense as unearthed truths come to life and, occasionally, when criminals slip through the cracks and go free.
Published by Fulton Books, George Chornbrook’s book will transport readers across seven epic tales of intrigue and murder, leaving them guessing at every turn as each story slowly unravels to reveal the shocking truth. Through his expertly paced and captivating stories, George Chornbrook weaves an incredible narrative to ensure it will keep readers turning pages and remain with them long after he reveals the last clue.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Chornbook Mysteries: The Russian Dolls Mystery and Other Stories: Book Five” at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
