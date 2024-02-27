Stephanie Rouly’s New Book "Rex: The Happiest Dog" Follows the Story of a Dog Who Refuses to Let His Physical Limitations Keep Him from Enjoying a Life of Pure Happiness
Menifee, CA, February 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Stephanie Rouly, a Southern California native that loves animals, spending time with her family, reading, knitting, and traveling every chance she gets, has completed her most recent book, “Rex: The Happiest Dog”: a delightful true story about Rex, a loving dog who enters the lives of the Rouly family and, despite becoming blind, never lost his happy personality and zest for life.
“‘Rex,’ the happiest dog, didn’t have a family of his own,” writes Stephanie. “One day while he was out walking alone, he came across a family that showed him affection and invited him to stay with them. Rex enjoyed living with them and had many adventures. Rex was seven years old when he lost his vision to glaucoma. That didn’t stop Rex from loving his family and enjoying his time with them. Just because you can’t see doesn’t mean you can’t be happy.”
Published by Fulton Books, Stephanie Rouly’s book will take readers along on an exciting journey to discover how Rex changed the lives of the Rouly family, sharing a connection with each and every person and becoming the best dog they could ever ask for. With colorful artwork to help bring Rex’s story to life, Stephanie shares “Rex: The Happiest Dog” to not only honor Rex’s legacy, but to show readers of all ages that even dogs with sight problems can lead healthy and happy lives.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Rex: The Happiest Dog” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
