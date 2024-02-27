Shirley Burton’s New Book, "Misfire: a Story of Ginger Phillips," Follows a Couple’s Attempts to Make Their Marriage Work Despite Their Glaring Differences
Altadena, CA, February 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Shirley Burton, who graduated cum laude from Texas State University and currently resides in Altadena, California, has completed her most recent book, “Misfire: A Story of Ginger Phillips”: a gripping tale of two complete opposites who must learn to navigate married life together even though the obvious warning signs of their differences spell disaster for their union.
“Ginger Phillips was so moved by Brad’s earnest pleadings for her hand in marriage that she consented,” writes Shirley. “She was comfortable in his love—perhaps too comfortable for deeper intimacy. Her intrigue with gods and goddesses resulted in a new narrative away from her blissful life. Her study of mythology indicated that Hera, goddess of marriage, was active throughout her life. In Brad’s life, Ginger believed Dionysus was an influence in him, and not in a good way, for his work life.
“Nevertheless, Ginger and Brad, two opposites, joined together in matrimony. Such a pairing could have been no other way for Ginger because dreams and mythology converged for her to conclude these archetypes were at work in their fate.”
Published by Fulton Books, Shirley Burton’s book will take readers on a powerful, character-driven journey as they follow along on Ginger and Brad’s tumultuous relationship. Expertly paced and emotionally stirring, Shirley weaves together an unforgettable tale that will challenge readers, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Misfire: A Story of Ginger Phillips” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
