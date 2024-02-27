June Titus’s New Book, "Redemption Suite," Follows a Woman’s Road to Redemption as She Follows Her Calling to Make a Difference in the World Despite a Complicated Past
Thomasville, GA, February 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author June Titus, a retired nurse of forty-five years, has completed her most recent book, “Redemption Suite”: a powerful story of one woman’s journey to discover her strength and her place in the world through the guidance of her trust and faith in the Lord.
An octogenarian grandmother, fiction writer, and writer of inspirational blogs, author June Titus lives with her husband in Georgia, where she writes to share her interest in genealogy and history, her love of ballads and folk music, and her imaginary “friends.” As a Christian writer, June reflects her beliefs in her novels and the blogs on her website, encouraging others to explore their own beliefs. Currently, she writes for the online magazine Devotional Diva, and is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS), American Christian Fiction Writers (ACFW), and Sigma Tau Delta English honor society.
June shares, “Jess, a twelve-year-old girl, gives up her baby and runs away to seventy years of hiding. Although she changes her identity in hopes of erasing the past, she struggles with whether life is worth living. With the love and encouragement of many mentors, she emerges into a brave woman who contributes more to society than society has given her.”
Published by Fulton Books, June Titus’s book will challenge readers as it addresses issues such as sexual assault, suicidal ideation, grief, aging, adoption, Christian beliefs, homelessness, musical talents, and much more. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, June weaves a compelling page turning that will show just how life can come full circle when submitting to God’s will.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Redemption Suite” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
