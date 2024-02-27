Author Shannon Duke Clark’s New Book, "Baby Birds," Follows a Mama Bird Who Forgets Her Children’s Limitations While Imagining Activities That They Could Share Together
Recent release “Baby Birds” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shannon Duke Clark is an adorable story that centers around a mama bird who thinks up all sorts of ways she and her babies can fly around and play after their naps. But as she gets caught up in her excitement, she quickly forgets her babies are too young to fly and must teach them how to do so first.
Jacksonville, FL, February 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shannon Duke Clark, who studied exceptional learning at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga and has always had a love for children, poetry, and writing, has completed her new book, “Baby Birds”: a charming story of a mama bird who gets so excited about all the adventures she can have with her babies that she forgets they can’t fly yet.
“‘Baby Birds’ is a sweet and funny book for children,” writes Clark. “It demonstrates how parents can sometimes be a bit forgetful as well as a bit overly excitable. ‘Baby Birds’ demonstrates how the smallest of creatures have a voice and that they should respectfully use it when necessary.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Shannon Duke Clark’s heartwarming tale is sure to capture the imaginations of young readers as they discover all the fun activities mama bird tries to plan for her babies, despite them being too young to fly. With colorful artwork to help bring Clark’s story to life, “Baby Birds” will delight readers of all ages, helping them to connect through this beautiful and universal tale.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Baby Birds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“‘Baby Birds’ is a sweet and funny book for children,” writes Clark. “It demonstrates how parents can sometimes be a bit forgetful as well as a bit overly excitable. ‘Baby Birds’ demonstrates how the smallest of creatures have a voice and that they should respectfully use it when necessary.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Shannon Duke Clark’s heartwarming tale is sure to capture the imaginations of young readers as they discover all the fun activities mama bird tries to plan for her babies, despite them being too young to fly. With colorful artwork to help bring Clark’s story to life, “Baby Birds” will delight readers of all ages, helping them to connect through this beautiful and universal tale.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Baby Birds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories