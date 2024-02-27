Author Shannon Duke Clark’s New Book, "Baby Birds," Follows a Mama Bird Who Forgets Her Children’s Limitations While Imagining Activities That They Could Share Together

Recent release “Baby Birds” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shannon Duke Clark is an adorable story that centers around a mama bird who thinks up all sorts of ways she and her babies can fly around and play after their naps. But as she gets caught up in her excitement, she quickly forgets her babies are too young to fly and must teach them how to do so first.