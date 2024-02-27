Author Sargis Saribekyan’s New Book, “The Grand Adventures of Fluffy the Cat,” is a Captivating Story That Follows One Cat’s Imaginative Tales of Excitement and Adventure
Recent release “The Grand Adventures of Fluffy the Cat” from Covenant Books author Sargis Saribekyan is a charming tale that follows Fluffy, an adventurous cat with a wild imagination who tells her best friend Toby the dog all about her marvelous journeys and the wondrous and fantastic incidents she encounters along the way.
Scottsdale, AZ, February 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sargis Saribekyan, a priest serving at the Armenian Apostolic Church in Arizona who has worked and served in various countries and loves traveling and learning about different cultures, has completed his new book, “The Grand Adventures of Fluffy the Cat”: a delightful and humorous children’s book that chronicles the escapades of Fluffy, an imaginative city cat with boundless dreams and an overactive imagination.
Saribekyan writes, “Fluffy’s best friend, a dog, becomes the audience for her whimsical tales, which are often exaggerated and transformed into wild adventures. From falling into a fish tank and transforming it into a thrilling ocean adventure to other imaginative exploits in various settings, Fluffy’s tall tales bring laughter and excitement. This charming book combines humor, friendship, and imagination, making it an entertaining read for children of all ages.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sargis Saribekyan’s new book will take readers on a wild and unforgettable ride as they follow along on Fluffy’s thrilling adventures. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Gevorg Babakhanyan, “The Grand Adventures of Fluffy the Cat” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, leaving them wanting to return to Fluffy’s riveting escapades over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The Grand Adventures of Fluffy the Cat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Saribekyan writes, “Fluffy’s best friend, a dog, becomes the audience for her whimsical tales, which are often exaggerated and transformed into wild adventures. From falling into a fish tank and transforming it into a thrilling ocean adventure to other imaginative exploits in various settings, Fluffy’s tall tales bring laughter and excitement. This charming book combines humor, friendship, and imagination, making it an entertaining read for children of all ages.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sargis Saribekyan’s new book will take readers on a wild and unforgettable ride as they follow along on Fluffy’s thrilling adventures. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Gevorg Babakhanyan, “The Grand Adventures of Fluffy the Cat” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, leaving them wanting to return to Fluffy’s riveting escapades over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The Grand Adventures of Fluffy the Cat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories