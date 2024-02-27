Author Sargis Saribekyan’s New Book, “The Grand Adventures of Fluffy the Cat,” is a Captivating Story That Follows One Cat’s Imaginative Tales of Excitement and Adventure

Recent release “The Grand Adventures of Fluffy the Cat” from Covenant Books author Sargis Saribekyan is a charming tale that follows Fluffy, an adventurous cat with a wild imagination who tells her best friend Toby the dog all about her marvelous journeys and the wondrous and fantastic incidents she encounters along the way.