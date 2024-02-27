Author Brock A. Alcorn’s New Book, "The Second Darkness," is an Eye-Opening Novel That Looks at How the Great Deception Could Play Out After the Rapture Occurs

Recent release “The Second Darkness” from Covenant Books author Brock A. Alcorn is a fascinating story exploring the fallout after the rapture that centers around three people whose paths cross as the great deception descends upon mankind, and those who are left behind must prepare for what is to come in the final days.