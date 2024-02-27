Author DM Gaither’s New Book, “Ghost: A Divine Operational Group Story,” is a Riveting Geopolitical Thriller Rehashing Old Grievances and a Deadly Quest for Vengeance

Recent release “Ghost: A Divine Operational Group Story” from Page Publishing author DM Gaither is a fast-paced novel introducing a highly skilled team of operatives on a mission to thwart a mysterious adversary determined to wreak vengeance on the US government and its elite defense force. Follow Divine Operational Group team members on a breathtaking chase round the globe as they confront the ghosts of their past.