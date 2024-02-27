Author DM Gaither’s New Book, “Ghost: A Divine Operational Group Story,” is a Riveting Geopolitical Thriller Rehashing Old Grievances and a Deadly Quest for Vengeance
Recent release “Ghost: A Divine Operational Group Story” from Page Publishing author DM Gaither is a fast-paced novel introducing a highly skilled team of operatives on a mission to thwart a mysterious adversary determined to wreak vengeance on the US government and its elite defense force. Follow Divine Operational Group team members on a breathtaking chase round the globe as they confront the ghosts of their past.
Myrtle Beach, SC, February 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- DM Gaither, a former police officer, SWAT operator, and private contractor now retired after a thirty-year public service career, has completed his new book, “Ghost: A Divine Operational Group Story”: a gripping and potent work that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.
The DOG team is haunted by ghosts of the past. Ghost is out to get revenge on the government and members of the team. Ghost pits the new team against the old and rekindles old relationships.
Make sure you follow the DOG team in their new adventure. Sometimes, before you can go forward, you have to relive the past. Retrospect is about understanding where you came from.
Published by Page Publishing, DM Gaither’s engrossing book is a fantastic choice for avid spy fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Ghost: A Divine Operational Group Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
