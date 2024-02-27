Author Dr. Elaine Williams-Morgan’s New Book, "Avalanche of Leads," Explores Social Media, the Modern Class of Information Technologies Built on Web 2.0 and the Internet

Recent release “Avalanche of Leads: Why You Should Use Social Media to Build Your Brand” from Page Publishing author Dr. Elaine Williams-Morgan is designed to provide the reader with a better understanding of the development of social media and its disruptive effects on life and business.