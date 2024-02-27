Author Dr. Elaine Williams-Morgan’s New Book, "Avalanche of Leads," Explores Social Media, the Modern Class of Information Technologies Built on Web 2.0 and the Internet
Recent release “Avalanche of Leads: Why You Should Use Social Media to Build Your Brand” from Page Publishing author Dr. Elaine Williams-Morgan is designed to provide the reader with a better understanding of the development of social media and its disruptive effects on life and business.
Clearmont, FL, February 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Elaine Williams-Morgan, a media and management consultant, entrepreneur, and business educator, has completed her new book, “Avalanche of Leads: Why You Should Use Social Media to Build Your Brand”: an informative work that offers insights into the most popular of the myriad social media platforms across the globe as well as their industry applications.
A native of Jamaica, Dr. Elaine Williams-Morgan has had a distinguished career as a media executive and consultant. For over twenty years, she has served major media and other organizations in Jamaica, the Caribbean, and the United States, managing media, leading change, and supporting digital transition efforts.
As the founder and director of Carican Media & Consulting, Elaine deploys her extensive training and experience to help corporate entities and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) execute their innovation projects, develop new media platforms, and establish their digital presence. An experienced business educator, Dr. Elaine develops and delivers courses to meet organizational training needs, promote digital literacy, and support brand building, using social media and other new technologies.
Elaine writes, “The widescale adoption of social media is driven by the growing number of social media platforms and the avalanche of leads available through these platforms. Additionally, adoption is driven by the potential positive effect of these networks on a firm’s brand profile, customer acquisition opportunities, and innovation capabilities. It is for these reasons that social media integration is increasingly seen as imperative for organizational leaders seeking to grow their customer base, as well as for individuals seeking to establish their presence in the new business ecosystem. Join me on this journey of exploration as we get social!”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Elaine Williams-Morgan’s helpful work categorizes social media integration as imperative for organizational leaders seeking to grow their customer base, as well as for individuals seeking to establish their presence in the new business ecosystem.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Avalanche of Leads: Why You Should Use Social Media to Build Your Brand” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
