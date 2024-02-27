Author Ethel Pierce’s New Book, "Intersections of Life," is an Eye-Opening Poetic Journey for Readers to Focus on and Recenter Their Inner Selves in Today’s Society
Recent release “Intersections of Life” from Page Publishing author Ethel Pierce is a thought-provoking assortment of poems that reflect upon the author’s own experiences and life lessons that are designed to connect with readers on a metaphysical level, helping them to meditate on their own lives and look internally to find their own mindfulness and peace.
Orlando, FL, February 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ethel Pierce, who holds a bachelor’s degree in criminology and, for over thirty-five years, has volunteered at her local elementary school and worked in retail sales, has completed her new book, “Intersections of Life”: a gripping collection of poems designed to help readers ground themselves and recenter their focus on living in a mindful place of understanding and kindness, which are often lacking in the modern, hectic, and often unforgiving world.
“In our daily lives, it is easy to forget the little things that are important to us, such as kindness, love, understanding, and patience,” writes Pierce. “We find ourselves seldom taking the time to take a deep breath, to meditate, or to acknowledge that person having a difficult time. The book ‘Intersection of Life’ is intended to bring the reader’s focus back to those things, if only for a moment.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ethel Pierce’s enthralling series is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they discover the author’s incredible gift of prose, and how she so expertly weaves her reflections of her lived experiences into every entry. Emotionally stirring and deeply personal, Pierce crafts an intimate look into her very soul in the hopes of resonating with her readers and helping them to discover a new path in life that will help them make sense of the chaos around them, bringing them to a place of peace and comfort that is often forgotten or ignored.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Intersections of Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
