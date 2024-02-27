Author Ethel Pierce’s New Book, "Intersections of Life," is an Eye-Opening Poetic Journey for Readers to Focus on and Recenter Their Inner Selves in Today’s Society

Recent release “Intersections of Life” from Page Publishing author Ethel Pierce is a thought-provoking assortment of poems that reflect upon the author’s own experiences and life lessons that are designed to connect with readers on a metaphysical level, helping them to meditate on their own lives and look internally to find their own mindfulness and peace.