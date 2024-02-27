Authors Russell J. and Ronald D. Conboy’s New Book, "Breached," is an Action-Packed Novel About Two Brothers and Their Vietnam-Era Military Service

Recent release “Breached” from Page Publishing authors Russell J. and Ronald D. Conboy is a thrilling tale of two brothers and their service during the Vietnam era, based on Ronald’s tour guarding nuclear weapons in Europe and his twin Rusty’s actual combat narrative with the Marines in Vietnam.