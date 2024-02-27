Authors Russell J. and Ronald D. Conboy’s New Book, "Breached," is an Action-Packed Novel About Two Brothers and Their Vietnam-Era Military Service
Recent release “Breached” from Page Publishing authors Russell J. and Ronald D. Conboy is a thrilling tale of two brothers and their service during the Vietnam era, based on Ronald’s tour guarding nuclear weapons in Europe and his twin Rusty’s actual combat narrative with the Marines in Vietnam.
New York, NY, February 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Russell J. and Ronald D. Conboy, twin brothers raised on the south side of Chicago, have completed their new book, “Breached”: a gripping account of their service, and how the family, with an unflappable faith in their country, duty to fight the spread of Communism, survived the turmoil of the Vietnam war that lambasted families and the country’s reputation.
“Breached” also draws on the twins’ experience drifting in psychodelamania from couch to closet and vehicles for five years before settling into their careers. Both twins worked in life’s marketplace, helping the downtrodden. Russell sadly passed into the Great Beyond on November 16, 2005.
They wrote, “Vietnam, the rabbit hole about some went in, some came out, and some are still there. Some memories won’t leave you in peace. They haunt Rusty and Rory and go round and round in their memories until they write it. This thriller/adventure story is a bridge between fact and fiction set in the Vietnam era by a witness to the witnesses of the quagmire based on true life events.”
Published by Page Publishing, the twins’ gritty tale begins when they and their childhood friends march off to the drumbeat of “never having lost a war.” They do their duty and struggle to make it home intact.
Rory’s fight is about a psychological/internal struggle of perseverance to battle a psychotic sergeant. Rusty’s fight is about physical and emotional endurance in the face of constant death. Will Rusty survive his sister’s prophecy and the family curse of twin Uncle Rusty being killed in World War II? Who survives, and who is smashed by war’s merciless fist?
This story unfolds unlike the traditional story, in more of a transitional, episodic, chapter-by-chapter of each brother’s path. Readers will be captivated, driven to see what happens next in this hard to put down war story.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Breached" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
