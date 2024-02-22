eInvoicing: Factur-X, XRechnung & ZUGFeRD in Perfect PDF 12

In anticipation of the legal obligation to use eletronic invoices only as of January 1, 2025, soft Xpansion already offers several functions for eInvoicing in its Perfect PDF 12 software family in accordance with the European Union's requirements (creation, editing, display and conversion of the supported Factur-X, ZUGFeRD and XRechnung standards).