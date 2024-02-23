The Old Schoolhouse®: Aligning with New Homeschooling Trends and the Call for Personalized Education
Gray, TN, February 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In response to a recent article by Artis Shepherd, published by the Mises Institute, The Old Schoolhouse® reaffirms its commitment to providing homeschooling resources that align with the growing need for personalized, value-based education. The article underscores the importance of homeschooling as a very real solution to the changing educational landscape and the culture's societal values.
Key Points from The Old Schoolhouse®:
Schoolhouse Network: In line with Shepherd's advocacy for homeschooling, The Old Schoolhouse® offers the Schoolhouse Network, which includes centralized homeschool co-ops, facilitating a community-based learning environment.
SchoolhouseTeachers.com: Offering over 400 online courses, this platform provides a diverse and comprehensive curriculum that caters to the individual needs and values of homeschooling families, echoing the need for personalized education highlighted in the article.
Supporting Homeschooling Growth: Recognizing the rise in homeschooling, The Old Schoolhouse® continues to develop resources and support systems to meet the demands of this growing educational trend.
Read the Full Article by Mr. Shepherd here: https://www.eurasiareview.com/27012024-dont-let-your-adversaries-raise-your-children-oped/
Contact Us: For more information on The Old Schoolhouse® or SchoolhouseTeachers.com, please contact publisher@theoldschoolhouse.com.
