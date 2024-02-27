Eve Academy: Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in the Digital Age

Eve Academy launches today, a dynamic platform dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs in the digital realm. Offering tailored courses, workshops, and resources, it aims to tackle unique challenges faced by women in business. With a focus on empowerment through education, Eve Academy fosters confidence, resilience, and a growth mindset. It's more than an educational platform; it's a community movement towards inclusivity and success in entrepreneurship for women.