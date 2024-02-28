"Save the Last Dance," from Mandi Eizenbaum, is a Heartfelt and Fascinating Story of Two Women Who Are Given the Chance to Realize Their Dreams & Rescue Their Loved Ones
Recent release “Save the Last Dance” written by author Mandi Eizenbaum is a riveting story of two young women who, despite years of struggling to hold on to their dreams, soon find themselves forced to give up on themselves until secrets are revealed that change their perspectives forever, granting them one last opportunity to accomplish a final act of courage.
Hollywood, FL, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mandi Eizenbaum, an educator for thirty years and a writer since the time she could hold a crayon, has completed her new book, “Save the Last Dance”, a passionate roller-coaster ride that challenges the decisions, loyalties, and responsibilities of mothers, daughters, and friends alike.
A graduate of the University of Miami, author Mandi Eizenbaum holds degrees in English literature, Judaic studies, and business law. Later, she earned her master’s degree in English education and has also written academic curriculum for UNESCO, as well as books for children and teens. When Mandi is not traveling, writing, or teaching, she enjoys going to baseball games, listening to music, dancing, shopping, and reading. She currently lives in South Florida where she teaches English and reading and provides academic support for English to speakers of other languages.
Mandi shares, “Twenty-five-year-old Sofia Brenner is a determined and sassy ballerina growing up in Ukraine. She is unexpectedly torn from the comfort and security of her home and sent to live with her extended family in New York. Her father has disappeared, and her mother has failed to offer her any explanations. Despite her continuing onstage fame, Sofia still struggles with feelings of insecurity, betrayal, and abandonment. That is, until she meets Rivke, and the truth comes to light.
“Feeling a growing weight of self-doubt and vulnerability, young Maya Sharret finds herself stuck in a humdrum marriage on an Israeli kibbutz that offers her nothing more than a limited, antiquated lifestyle. To make matters worse, she is duty-bound to give up her own dreams of being a ballerina and make serious choices about her familial and communal obligations. Her only chance to realize her true purpose is hidden in the shadows, beyond the stage lights.
“Maya and Sofia are both about to give up on themselves and settle for lives they never really wanted. Their dreams, originally brimming with pride and importance, ultimately break down--until they are each presented with an opportunity to save themselves and their loved ones with one final heroic curtain call.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mandi Eizenbaum’s enthralling tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey that will keep the pages turning as Sofia and Maya take one last chance to make their dreams a reality, risking everything in the process. Drawing on her travels around the world and her Jewish-American-Cuban-Eastern European background, Eizenbaum weaves a poignant and character-driven journey that is sure to have readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Save the Last Dance” online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and coming soon to Apple iTunes.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
