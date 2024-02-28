"Save the Last Dance," from Mandi Eizenbaum, is a Heartfelt and Fascinating Story of Two Women Who Are Given the Chance to Realize Their Dreams & Rescue Their Loved Ones

Recent release “Save the Last Dance” written by author Mandi Eizenbaum is a riveting story of two young women who, despite years of struggling to hold on to their dreams, soon find themselves forced to give up on themselves until secrets are revealed that change their perspectives forever, granting them one last opportunity to accomplish a final act of courage.