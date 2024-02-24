Lanner Partners with Nybsys to Build Scalable Edge-Cloud RAN Platform
San Jose, CA, February 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lanner Electronics, a leading provider of network appliances and telco edge cloud servers, has officially announced a strategic partnership with Nybsys, a leading telecommunications equipment and services provider. The collaboration brings together the latest technologies for advancing Edge-Cloud RAN technologies, including Lanner scalable edge server ECA-5540, Intel Xeon processors, Intel FlexRAN reference software, and Nybsys’ 5G K-RAN platform (integrating O-RAN and Cloud RAN), aiming to accelerate the deployment of high speed, ultra-low latency radio access networks with enhanced security, reliability, and flexibility.
Featuring front I/O, a short chassis, and a wide operating temperature design, the ECA-5540 is powered by 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel vRAN Boost for optimized virtualization performance and power efficiency. The ECA-5540 supports up to 1024GB DDR5 memory, an OCP 3.0 NIC module slot, and PCIe expansions for multiple AI accelerators. Lanner's ECA-5540 enables telecom operators to provide the advantages of software-defined, virtualized network services with secure, high-speed connections between Next Generation Node B (gNB) and User Equipment (UE).
Nybsys' K-RAN platform provides several advantages for telecom operators. It features baseband consolidation, enabling efficient processing of signals from multiple cell sites using a single edge server (ECA-5540). The platform is flexible, supporting LTE and offering an upgrade path to 5G through software updates. Nybsys also delivers a high-capacity, gig-speed RAN solution suitable for large indoor areas, serving as an alternative to Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS). Additionally, the K-RAN platform meets the need for low latency in enterprise 5G applications. Overall, Nybsys presents a high-performance, cost-effective RAN solution compared to traditional offerings.
Jeans Tseng, CTO of Lanner, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration with Nybsys aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering scalable 5G RAN solutions that scale seamlessly, accommodating the growing demands of the evolving edge cloud applications without compromising performance”, “We aim to provide more interoperable 5G edge servers that enables unparalleled edge compute power, AI acceleration and high bandwidth, ensures uninterrupted connectivity for mission-critical applications.
Mr. Moshtaq Ahmed, CEO of Nybsys, added, "We are excited to join forces with Lanner in this strategic partnership. The collaboration leverages combined expertise, Intel FlexRAN reference software, and Intel Xeon processors to provide telecom operators with the necessary flexibility and choice they need to thrive in the era of open, interoperable networks. This partnership represents a crucial stride for Nybsys in its mission to use its RAN platform to reach a significant portion of the 2.2 billion people globally who currently lack telecom service."
As the telecommunications industry continues its evolution towards open and disaggregated architectures, the collaboration between Lanner and Nybsys represents a significant step forward in shaping the future of Open RAN.
Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Dan O’Malley
+1 408 256 0836
About Lanner:
Lanner is a leading provider of network appliances and solutions, delivering cutting-edge technologies for telecommunications, enterprise, and industrial applications. With a commitment to innovation, Lanner empowers businesses to build robust and efficient network infrastructure.
Website: lannerinc.com
About Nybsys:
Nybsys is a technology company specializing in advanced networking solutions. With a focus on innovation, Nybsys develops and delivers high-performance solutions for the telecommunications industry, enabling operators to meet the challenges of modern network architectures.
Website: Nybsys.com
