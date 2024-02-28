Precious Ndlovu’s Newly Released “Sermons To My Children” is a Collection of Insightful Guidance for Upcoming Generations
“Sermons To My Children” from Christian Faith Publishing author Precious Ndlovu is an empowering message of the importance of personal and spiritual awareness and growth throughout one’s life.
St. Francis, MN, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Sermons To My Children”: a potent reminder of the need to provide wisdom to our children. “Sermons To My Children” is the creation of published author, Precious Ndlovu.
Ndlovu shares, “Human beings have become too busy about life, forgetting to pass on facts of life. By doing so, children have been left to figure out life on their own. The results of having children figure out things by themselves have led to identity crises, poor choices, poor relationships, lack of confidence, and a lot of moral compromise.
“In this book, the author discusses these issues in the form of sermonettes supported by scriptures to equip those who did not have a chance to access this basic information about life.
“When a person knows their identity, they gain confidence in themselves, and they make choices with wisdom. When faced with challenges instead of being weighed down, they find a way of coping and managing challenges. Fear is the greatest enemy of success, and in this book, the author discusses faith versus fear and how fear can be costly in the long run. Fear is not from God. No person should embrace fear by all means.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Precious Ndlovu’s new book reminds parents and children alike of generational connections and the importance of a solid moral compass.
Consumers can purchase “Sermons To My Children” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sermons To My Children,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
