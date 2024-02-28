Dee Dee Basye’s Newly Released “Christ in You: The Hope of Glory” is a Thoughtful Collection of Inspiring Poems
“Christ in You: The Hope of Glory” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dee Dee Basye is a spiritually charged anthology that shares a woman’s personal experiences of growing and finding comfort in Christ.
New York, NY, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Christ in You: The Hope of Glory”: a powerful selection of carefully cultivated verse. “Christ in You: The Hope of Glory” is the creation of published author, Dee Dee Basye, who was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in 1944. Dee Dee lived and grew up in the South. In the beginning of her sophomore year of high school, her family moved to California. During her junior year, she was introduced to Christ at a winter high school retreat in the mountains of Southern California. Her conversion changed the direction of her life. Today, she is a wife, a mother of five, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother.
Basye shares, “This book is a compilation of poems written during Dee Dee’s devotional times with the Lord. It is filled with praise, worship, honor, and exaltation of the Lord Jesus Christ and a supreme appreciation for such a great salvation given to us in Christ!
“In 2 Corinthians, God tells us that He has placed a treasure within us, Christ! In Luke 17:10, it tells us that He has placed His kingdom within us! And in Colossians 1:27, it also states that Christ dwells in us as the hope of glory! It is this glorious treasure within that should be shared with the world by all means possible!
“It is the author’s intent that these poems will help the reader to love God more and draw closer to Him in their daily walk.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dee Dee Basye’s new book will challenge and empower readers in their faith as they reflect on the motivating poetry and relevant scripture.
Consumers can purchase “Christ in You: The Hope of Glory” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Christ in You: The Hope of Glory,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
