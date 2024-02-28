Lewis G. Proper’s Newly Released “Spiritual Lessons from Life Experiences” is a Collection of Personal Stories That Share an Intimate Journey of Spiritual Growth
“Spiritual Lessons from Life Experiences” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lewis G. Proper is a tapestry of inspiration, encouraging readers to find profound meaning and spiritual enlightenment within their own life experiences.
Kingston, NY, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Spiritual Lessons from Life Experiences”: a heartfelt call for being present in one’s faith. “Spiritual Lessons from Life Experiences” is the creation of published author, Lewis G. Proper.
Proper shares, “In this book, the author discloses experiences in his life when he was making and relying on his own personal decisions prior to his commitment to a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. It is his desire that these stories will enlighten us, to show us how ineffective our own thoughts and decisions can be without the Holy Spirit as our guide. His desire is to encourage us to allow the Holy Spirit to come into our lives by having a personal relationship with Jesus Christ to guide our thoughts and intentions.
“The author, formerly of Rochester, New York, lives in Kingston, New York, with his wife, Jacqueline (Jacquie). They attend King’s Fire Church in nearby Lake Katrine, New York.
“His spiritual journey comprised various ministries, including the prison ministry that took in three correctional facilities. He also served in leadership in his local church and led a small-group Bible study in his home.
“His present ministry is a monthly letter that includes a Prophetic Word, followed by 'A Closer Look' at the Word.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lewis G. Proper’s new book serves as a beacon of hope and encouragement, resonating with readers as they navigate the complexities of their own journeys.
Consumers can purchase “Spiritual Lessons from Life Experiences” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Spiritual Lessons from Life Experiences,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories