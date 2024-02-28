Gina Sanguinetti’s Newly Released “Clock Out and Heal” is a Deeply Personal Collection of Stories from Behind the Scenes of Medical Realities
“Clock Out and Heal” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gina Sanguinetti is an emotionally charged medical biography that takes readers into the highs and lows of serving others in their most vulnerable moments.
Lititz, PA, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Clock Out and Heal”: a fascinating and intimate collection of stories. “Clock Out and Heal” is the creation of published author, Gina Sanguinetti, a registered respiratory therapist for twenty-seven years and is still currently working in this job. She was working full-time in the hospital systems in New Jersey for twenty-five years. After moving from her roots of sixty-two years from North Wildwood, New Jersey, she is currently working as needed in a nursing and rehab in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where she now resides. She is a proud mom of four adult children and adores her ten beautiful grandchildren.
Sanguinetti shares, “'We’re doing everything possible,' the doctor would say at times to the parents as he continued the resuscitation efforts on their little girl. Expect the unexpected when you are a medical professional or a first responder.
“We clock into work and treat those who are sick. We see all types of death at every age. Added to that stress is the ever-changing demands of those who make and enforce regulations that govern the way that we practice. We are in it to win it for our patients.
“For the past twenty seven years, I work as a respiratory therapist. I clock in, work my best, then clock out and try to bury and forget the stress from my work day. But you don’t forget, the memories of trauma are rude, and they will emerge again when you least expect it. Inside are actual stories of births, deaths, COVID 19, and more, bringing awareness of what we see and do. Can we truly ever clock out and heal?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gina Sanguinetti’s new book is a testament to the resiliency of those in the medical field who face challenges at every level in their pursuit of providing quality care.
Consumers can purchase “Clock Out and Heal” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Clock Out and Heal,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
