Shelly Clarkson’s Newly Released “The Night Before the First Christmas” is a Vibrant Imagining of the Night Christ Was Born
“The Night Before the First Christmas” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shelly Clarkson is a visually engaging and spiritually inspiring narrative for readers of any age to share together in celebration of Christmas Eve.
Sherman, TX, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Night Before the First Christmas”: a heartwarming reminder of the true reason for the season. “The Night Before the First Christmas” is the creation of published author, Shelly Clarkson, a dedicated wife and mother who holds a bachelor’s degree in child development and a Master of Science degree in occupational therapy from Texas Women’s University.
Clarkson shares, “We all know what happened the night before Christmas, but have you ever heard the story about the night before the FIRST Christmas?
This may have been one of the most important Christmases ever! The world was quiet and still until a tiny baby changed everything!
“Follow the story as Mary and Joseph journey to Bethlehem to be counted for taxes, where the expectant mother gives birth to a tiny baby named Jesus. All the while, the angels, shepherds, and wise men worship Him and try to keep Him safe.
“The Night before the FIRST Christmas is based on the story from Matthew 1:13–2:18 and Luke 2:1–21. The author hopes that not only will this story spark the imagination of children and adults alike for many generations to come but will also be used to tell the beginning of the gospel.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shelly Clarkson’s new book will help upcoming generations find connection and a deeper understanding of the importance of the story of Christ’s arrival.
Consumers can purchase “The Night Before the First Christmas” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Night Before the First Christmas,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
