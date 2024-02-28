Alton Lynn Cooper’s Newly Released “The Case of the Vanishing Masterpieces” is a Thrilling Race to Uncover Unexpected Dangers
“The Case of the Vanishing Masterpieces: A Samuel Garcia Private Eye Mystery” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alton Lynn Cooper delves into the mystery of disappearing masterpieces as readers are taken on a thrilling journey through hidden clues, unexpected twists, and the rich tapestry of the art world's secrets.
Lansing, MI, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Case of the Vanishing Masterpieces: A Samuel Garcia Private Eye Mystery”: a tale of faith, cunning, and determination. “The Case of the Vanishing Masterpieces: A Samuel Garcia Private Eye Mystery” is the creation of published author, Alton Lynn Cooper, an ordained minister who has served as a deaf pastor at his local church in Holt, Michigan, for the past forty-five years. He has also managed in the automobile industry for forty-one years. He and his wife have ten adult children, seven sons and three daughters, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cooper shares, “A hard case with large amounts of intrigue gets Samuel’s blood moving and his investigative juices flowing along with it. After solving his first big case that put an end to a cattle rustling ring, he is called upon in his next big caper to help uncover how very expensive works of art are going missing from some of the most secure galleries in the world. He becomes completely stumped until an individual shows up, leaving a mysterious note for him that reveals one of the keys needed to unravel the case. This sends him down a trail of suspense and intrigue, where he becomes entangled in numerous webs of deceit, exposing him to desperate individuals and grave moments of danger that threaten his very existence. It is only by God’s providential grace that Samuel avoids having his life taken away by the hands of evil men.
“The Case of the Vanishing Masterpieces is a real page-turner that will keep you guessing all the way to the end.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alton Lynn Cooper’s new book is a riveting detective story that unfolds in the vibrant world of art and intrigue.
Consumers can purchase “The Case of the Vanishing Masterpieces: A Samuel Garcia Private Eye Mystery” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Case of the Vanishing Masterpieces: A Samuel Garcia Private Eye Mystery,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Cooper shares, “A hard case with large amounts of intrigue gets Samuel’s blood moving and his investigative juices flowing along with it. After solving his first big case that put an end to a cattle rustling ring, he is called upon in his next big caper to help uncover how very expensive works of art are going missing from some of the most secure galleries in the world. He becomes completely stumped until an individual shows up, leaving a mysterious note for him that reveals one of the keys needed to unravel the case. This sends him down a trail of suspense and intrigue, where he becomes entangled in numerous webs of deceit, exposing him to desperate individuals and grave moments of danger that threaten his very existence. It is only by God’s providential grace that Samuel avoids having his life taken away by the hands of evil men.
“The Case of the Vanishing Masterpieces is a real page-turner that will keep you guessing all the way to the end.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alton Lynn Cooper’s new book is a riveting detective story that unfolds in the vibrant world of art and intrigue.
Consumers can purchase “The Case of the Vanishing Masterpieces: A Samuel Garcia Private Eye Mystery” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Case of the Vanishing Masterpieces: A Samuel Garcia Private Eye Mystery,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories