Dan Casebolt’s New Book, "Customizing Model Cars and Aircraft Construction," Documents the Various Methods the Author Has Used in Customizing His Miniature Models
Carmichael, CA, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dan Casebolt, who has written four books and has been building models for over three decades, has completed his most recent book, “Customizing Model Cars and Aircraft Construction”: a collection of models that the author has built throughout the years, detailing the ways in which he has modified them in order to improve their displayability and the methods and tools he used.
“The book shows some models I’ve had great success with,” shares Casebolt. “The color pictures were done outside on my balcony where I set my card table on and set my two-color matting board for the background.
“I used my Canon EOS Rebel, 35-80 millimeter or the 28-105 Quantaray lens. I used a Canon camera for all four books. You will see how the colors look with clear reception.
“Simplifying the construction of kits is understandable through the written information about what you will need as far as paints, airbrush compressors, and a storage air tank are concerned and works best. A picture of this type of airbrush compressor is shown in this book. I ordered this compressor at Northern Tools. Modeling putty types are two-part epoxy or tube putty. Photographing works best with a 35-millimeter camera using a 22- aperture setting for close-ups. You can also get a 50-millimeter lens so you won’t have to adjust the zoom lens. My camera has a single-loading rewind automatic motor. Then when you’re done, you can send your film to a company to develop. I suggest you find a company that gives your negatives back with your order.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dan Casebolt’s book is the perfect book for model enthusiasts who wish to learn more about customizing their own models, or for novices who are brand new to the hobby and looking to get started. Accompanied by high-quality photographs of his customizations and detailed instructions, Casebolt shares his creations in the hope of inspiring other model makers to add their own touches to their models and constantly strive to create something new and exciting.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “Customizing Model Cars and Aircraft Construction” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
