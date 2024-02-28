Valdeara Wallberg’s New Book, “School of Zodiacs: Book II: The Rising Storm,” is a Spellbinding Fantasy Novel Set at an Ancient and Mysterious School
Vernal, UT, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Valdeara Wallberg, a mother of four, has completed her most recent book, “School of Zodiacs: Book II: The Rising Storm”: an intriguing fantasy novel that plunges readers into the world of the ancient School of Zodiacs, where nightmares and murder roam the halls. The warriors must rely on a teen detective to find the killer and free their leader so that they can push the approaching darkness back. As time grows short, they begin to wonder if the young detective will close the case in time.
Author Valdeara Wallberg writes, “She carefully climbed high enough to see over the canopy of the trees and looked around again. She narrowed her eyes, wishing that the storm clouds hadn’t made the night so dark. As if her wish was being granted, lightning struck a nearby tree, setting it on fire. She instantly threw her arms up to shield her face from the flying splinters of wood and turned inward toward the trunk of the tree she was on. When the debris cleared, she turned to look at the flaming tree with wide eyes. Just past the burning tree, she was able to see the faint outline of a castle in the distance.”
Published by Fulton Books, Valdeara Wallberg’s book invites readers to discover how the teen detective’s journey will unfold.
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase “School of Zodiacs: Book II: The Rising Storm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Author Valdeara Wallberg writes, “She carefully climbed high enough to see over the canopy of the trees and looked around again. She narrowed her eyes, wishing that the storm clouds hadn’t made the night so dark. As if her wish was being granted, lightning struck a nearby tree, setting it on fire. She instantly threw her arms up to shield her face from the flying splinters of wood and turned inward toward the trunk of the tree she was on. When the debris cleared, she turned to look at the flaming tree with wide eyes. Just past the burning tree, she was able to see the faint outline of a castle in the distance.”
Published by Fulton Books, Valdeara Wallberg’s book invites readers to discover how the teen detective’s journey will unfold.
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase “School of Zodiacs: Book II: The Rising Storm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories