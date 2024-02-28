Author Kimberly DeAnn’s New Book, “Hey, Sis! Notes of Encouragement for Faith-Filled Sister-Friends,” is a Collection of Letters to Help Readers Overcome Their Challenges

Recent release “Hey, Sis! Notes of Encouragement for Faith-Filled Sister-Friends” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kimberly DeAnn is a heartfelt series of love notes and encouraging letters designed to help uplift readers and give them the push they need as they endure life’s trials, helping them to know they are not alone in their struggles.