Author Marty Goff Noe’s New Book, "Two Weeks to Forever," is an Emotionally Stirring Tale of Two Strangers Who Fall in Love After Meeting While in Paris on Vacation

Recent release “Two Weeks to Forever” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marty Goff Noe is a poignant story of two complete strangers who share an instant romantic connection following a chance encounter while both are vacationing in Paris. After spending an unforgettable time together, the two must make the difficult choice of whether or not their relationship can continue beyond their trip.