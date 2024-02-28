Author Marty Goff Noe’s New Book, "Two Weeks to Forever," is an Emotionally Stirring Tale of Two Strangers Who Fall in Love After Meeting While in Paris on Vacation
Recent release “Two Weeks to Forever” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marty Goff Noe is a poignant story of two complete strangers who share an instant romantic connection following a chance encounter while both are vacationing in Paris. After spending an unforgettable time together, the two must make the difficult choice of whether or not their relationship can continue beyond their trip.
Stollings, WV, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marty Goff Noe, an avid reader of romance novels ever since she read her first love story as a young girl, has completed her new book, “Two Weeks to Forever”: a gripping romance that follows two strangers from opposite ends of the world who meet on a vacation to Paris, ultimately changing the course of the rest of their lives.
First-time author Marty Goff Noe grew up in a small town in West Virginia and married her high school sweetheart over forty years ago. Together they have had three daughters and seven grandchildren who keep their lives busy, crazy, and full of love. Marty has been a church pianist, Sunday school teacher, piano teacher, music teacher, theater actress, registered nurse, and now most excitedly a writer. This book began with a vivid dream, flourished into her writer’s reality, and fulfilled a lifelong desire to become an author.
Marty shares, “Meira Grey is a small-town librarian from the Appalachian Mountains who, in the process of recovering from a devastating tragedy and her overwhelming grief, travels to the lovely city of Paris for a much-needed adventure… and it changes everything.
“Tate Young is one of the most famous people in the world from a small country in Asia who, struggling to deal with the deep personal loneliness of his career choices, finds himself in the dynamic city of Paris for work once again…and it changes everything.
“Tate takes Meira on a whirlwind two-week adventure of a lifetime, highlighting real destinations in Paris such as the Eiffel Tower, Isle of the Swans, Tuileries Gardens, the Wall of Love, Palais Garnier, and many more exciting places. But as their extraordinary time together comes to an end, it turns into a heartbreaking love story of impossible choices and hard decisions.
“Two very different people from opposite sides of the world and extremely different walks of life learn that the words ‘I love you’ have exactly the same beautiful meaning in every language…and it changes everything. But is love enough to transcend the differences between them?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marty Goff Noe’s enthralling tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow along on Meira and Tate’s blossoming, whirlwind romance. Expertly paced and character-driven, Marty weaves a beautiful and heartfelt romance that is sure to keep the pages turning and leave readers spellbound right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Two Weeks to Forever” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
