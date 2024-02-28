Author Dolores Olson’s New Book, “A Caboodle of Cat Tales,” is a Series of Short Stories and Poems Narrated by Cats That Tells of Their Riveting Escapades and Adventures
Recent release “A Caboodle of Cat Tales” from Covenant Books author Dolores Olson is a charming assortment of stories that takes readers on a thrilling journey through the lives of different cats. Heartfelt and engaging, “A Caboodle of Cat Tales” provides an unforgettable and imaginative experience that readers of all ages can enjoy.
Windsor, CO, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dolores Olson has completed her new book, “A Caboodle of Cat Tales”: a delightful collection of stories that follows the escapades of different curious cats, and the various mishaps and adventures they find themselves in.
Still independent and creative at ninety years old, author Dolores Olson has written her first but not her last book with cats and kittens telling their stories. Aside from writing, she has many interests including painting flowers in watercolors, planting flowers in patio pots, playing mahjong, reading, and watching classic movies.
“‘A Caboodle of Cat Tales’ is a book of short stories narrated by cats and kittens,” writes Dolores. “Their tales are captivating adventure stories that parents and grandparents will enjoy reading as well as the young reader. The clever stories in rhyme by little kittens are excellent as a help in improving reading skills. Simply unpredictable, each tale stirs the imagination but always has a happy ending.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dolores Olson’s new book is sure to delight readers of all ages as they follow along on this adorable series that show all the exciting adventures that cats can have. With colorful artwork to help bring Dolores’s tale to life, “A Caboodle of Cat Tales” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers, inviting them back to relive these cat-tastic tales over and over again.
Readers can purchase “A Caboodle of Cat Tales” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
