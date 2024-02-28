Author Dolores Olson’s New Book, “A Caboodle of Cat Tales,” is a Series of Short Stories and Poems Narrated by Cats That Tells of Their Riveting Escapades and Adventures

Recent release “A Caboodle of Cat Tales” from Covenant Books author Dolores Olson is a charming assortment of stories that takes readers on a thrilling journey through the lives of different cats. Heartfelt and engaging, “A Caboodle of Cat Tales” provides an unforgettable and imaginative experience that readers of all ages can enjoy.