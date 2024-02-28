Author Harvey Jones’s New Book, "Metamorphoses: Poems to Share," is a Series of Poems That Chronicles the Changes the Author Has Embraced Over the Course of His Life
Recent release “Metamorphoses: Poems to Share” from Page Publishing author Harvey Jones is a powerful and emotionally stirring collection of poems that follow the struggles and triumphs of the author and the incredible metamorphoses that have shaped him into the man he is today, all expertly told through the author’s incredible gift of prose.
Norfolk, VA, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Harvey Jones, a veteran of the Navy who works as a semi-retired enrolled agent with the IRS, preparing tax returns for individuals, partnerships, corporations, and LLC’s, has completed his new book, “Metamorphoses: Poems to Share”: a collection of poems that document the author’s life journey and his various metamorphoses, or changes, in his eighty plus years of living, including his changing attitudes on love and marriage, his religion, his sexuality, and even his appearance.
Born in Chicago in the mid-1930s but raised in Cleveland and Canton, Ohio, author Harvey Jones attended Kent State University during his freshman year of college and, twenty years later, he entered his sophomore year at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, where he graduated with a degree in office management and education. In the interim, he spent twelve years in the US Navy, after which he had various jobs such as bartender and manager at a private club, a purchasing agent and personnel manager at a small steel mill, and an actor and theater manager for a community theater before starting his own income tax business upon graduation in the mid-1970s.
He has been creative most of his life, creating sculptures, oil paintings, mosaics, mobiles, and the sketches in this book. He feels his greatest creativity has been in the performing arts, and he has written, acted, directed, and produced over one hundred plays by Shakespeare, Wilde, and other classics to some of the more modern Avant-Garde productions. He has written plays for use by churches, social service agencies, school programs, the US Navy, and for the history of a town on its 100th anniversary of a mining disaster. Currently, the author lives alone in Norfolk, Virginia.
“Metamorphoses is a poetic autobiography,” writes Jones. “My life! My story! I have included the good and the bad of my actions. I hope those that read it do not judge me too harshly but try to understand how the incidents of my life have helped mold me into the person that I am.
“Webster defines ‘metamorphoses’ as: (1) a changing of physical form, structure, or substance and (2) striking alterations in appearance or character. This book of poetry is called metamorphoses because I have gone through many changes over the years.”
Published by Page Publishing, Harvey Jones’s engaging tale will take readers on a poetic and poignant journey about learning to grow and change in order to adapt to the ever-evolving world. Heartfelt and deeply personal, Jones shares his story in the hope that others, regardless of age or gender, might find themselves reflected and realize they are not alone in the various struggles that they face.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Metamorphoses: Poems to Share” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
