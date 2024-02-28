Author Harvey Jones’s New Book, "Metamorphoses: Poems to Share," is a Series of Poems That Chronicles the Changes the Author Has Embraced Over the Course of His Life

Recent release “Metamorphoses: Poems to Share” from Page Publishing author Harvey Jones is a powerful and emotionally stirring collection of poems that follow the struggles and triumphs of the author and the incredible metamorphoses that have shaped him into the man he is today, all expertly told through the author’s incredible gift of prose.