Author Douglas B. Schaper’s First Book, “Inspiring A More Equitable Society and Improving Family Life: United We Succeed, Divided We Fail,” Has Been Released
Recent release “Inspiring A More Equitable Society and Improving Family Life: United We Succeed, Divided We Fail” from Page Publishing author Douglas B. Schaper is a thought-provoking work that encourages discussion about important issues.
Harrison, NY, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Douglas B. Schaper, who was born in New York City and raised in Westchester, New York, has completed his new book, “Inspiring A More Equitable Society and Improving Family Life: United We Succeed, Divided We Fail”: an intriguing work that delves into key issues in the world today.
A graduate of Riverdale Country School, author Douglas B. Schaper got his BA from Tufts University in History, focusing on China, and his finance degree from NYU Stern School. He has attended as a student or instructor ten colleges and universities. He has had an unusual mix of work and life experiences including a stint with the Smithsonian Institution as an archaeologist’s assistant. A lifelong nature lover, Doug is a dedicated ornithologist and devoted environmentalist. When not reading or writing, he can be found working on his gardens while also developing his skills in woodworking, masonry—wet and dry—and welding on his home. This is his first book.
Schaper writes, “The Administrative State. Saying We don’t like it is like saying We don’t like the plate Our food is served on. Do We want to get rid of them? Kind of irrelevant. Administrative States are responsible for every great civilization we’ve ever known throughout Ourstory. Imagine Athens, Sparta, Aztec, Rome, Churches, Dynastic China, Genghis Khan, Ancient Egypt, Knossos, Iroquois, Carthage, Sioux, Tlingit, Charlemagne, William the Conqueror, Peter the Great, King Harold, the Mayan, the Maori, the Mughals, Denmark, etc., without administration. Government Big or Small. Are Administrative States the problem, or are We? Two people get together, Marriage or otherwise. It’s only Administration between them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Douglas B. Schaper’s insightful work prompts readers to think introspectively about their true opinions from a new perspective.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Inspiring A More Equitable Society and Improving Family Life: United We Succeed, Divided We Fail” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A graduate of Riverdale Country School, author Douglas B. Schaper got his BA from Tufts University in History, focusing on China, and his finance degree from NYU Stern School. He has attended as a student or instructor ten colleges and universities. He has had an unusual mix of work and life experiences including a stint with the Smithsonian Institution as an archaeologist’s assistant. A lifelong nature lover, Doug is a dedicated ornithologist and devoted environmentalist. When not reading or writing, he can be found working on his gardens while also developing his skills in woodworking, masonry—wet and dry—and welding on his home. This is his first book.
Schaper writes, “The Administrative State. Saying We don’t like it is like saying We don’t like the plate Our food is served on. Do We want to get rid of them? Kind of irrelevant. Administrative States are responsible for every great civilization we’ve ever known throughout Ourstory. Imagine Athens, Sparta, Aztec, Rome, Churches, Dynastic China, Genghis Khan, Ancient Egypt, Knossos, Iroquois, Carthage, Sioux, Tlingit, Charlemagne, William the Conqueror, Peter the Great, King Harold, the Mayan, the Maori, the Mughals, Denmark, etc., without administration. Government Big or Small. Are Administrative States the problem, or are We? Two people get together, Marriage or otherwise. It’s only Administration between them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Douglas B. Schaper’s insightful work prompts readers to think introspectively about their true opinions from a new perspective.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Inspiring A More Equitable Society and Improving Family Life: United We Succeed, Divided We Fail” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories