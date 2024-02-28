Author William D. Sacshe Jr.’s New Book, "Lyrics of Love and Life," is a Captivating Collection of Timeless Poetry Exploring the Vicissitudes of the Human Experience
Recent release “Lyrics of Love and Life” from Page Publishing author William D. Sacshe Jr. is a book of stirring and evocative verse drawn from the deep well of lived experiences, from love and loss to the darkness of war and the salvation of faith.
Chandler, TX, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- William D. Sacshe Jr., a Vietnam veteran and great-grandfather who earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas and is now enjoying retirement in Chandler, Texas after a long career in the pest control industry, has completed his new book, “Lyrics of Love and Life”: a heartwarming compilation of uplifting poetry inspired by the significant events and people in his long and well-lived life.
The author shares, “This book is my heart. It is my legacy for my children and their children. It is for the heart of the child in all of us that we encase with armor as we age and face the world. By the grace of God, from whom all miracles and blessings flow, may these words inspire you and help you smile as these ladies have inspired me: Paula, Sandra, and Cindy, for your belief in me; Joyce, for all your good works and beautiful smile; Celine, for your songs and truest heart; and Marlo, for being an angel of mercy for so many! May God bless and keep you all, amen.”
Published by Page Publishing, William D. Sacshe Jr.’s engrossing book is an entertaining choice for avid poetry readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Lyrics of Love and Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
