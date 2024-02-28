Author Tambler Wallace’s New Book, "The New Motel," is a Riveting Whodunit Leading a Maladroit Law Enforcement Team on an Increasingly Frantic Search for a Serial Killer
Recent release “The New Motel” from Page Publishing author Tambler Wallace is a spellbinding novel following a series of gruesome murders and the desperate attempts to thwart the killer or killers from claiming any more innocent lives.
New York, NY, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tambler Wallace, a novelist who resides and writes at his home in south central Texas, has completed his new book, “The New Motel”: a gripping and potent crime drama that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.
The opening of a new motel in rural Oklahoma coincides with the disappearance of a local girl. An offhanded joke becomes a rumor and permanently links the event with the motel’s reputation. The discovery of several bodies and one survivor in an abandoned bomb shelter proves to be a full-time challenge to the obnoxious new sheriff and his deputies. Their search for the killer(s) takes them across the state and rustles up a host of suspects, who eventually reunite in an unusual and unexpected way. The scope of the crimes grows and spreads, until the perpetrators run out of resources, both human and otherwise, for they are all eventually consumed. Forensics, sporadic witness accounts, good police work, hunches, and mistakes by the “untouchable” evildoer(s) eventually pile up to bring a violent end to one of the perps and the incarceration of…the rest. What begins as a father’s disappointment snowballs into a life that bends rules, family loyalties, and genders as the struggle to please a parent morphs into a deviant and deadly lifestyle.
Published by Page Publishing, Tambler Wallace’s engrossing book is a superb choice for avid crime fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The New Motel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
