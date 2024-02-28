Author Tambler Wallace’s New Book, "The New Motel," is a Riveting Whodunit Leading a Maladroit Law Enforcement Team on an Increasingly Frantic Search for a Serial Killer

Recent release “The New Motel” from Page Publishing author Tambler Wallace is a spellbinding novel following a series of gruesome murders and the desperate attempts to thwart the killer or killers from claiming any more innocent lives.