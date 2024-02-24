SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Now Available

The retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control system from the manufacturer Mods4cars is now also available for the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Convertible. Among other things, it enables the One-Touch convertible top operation while driving. In addition, the convertible top can be opened and closed using the original vehicle key from a distance.