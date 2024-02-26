Future Horizons Releases "Be a Friend: PEERspective on Autism"
Arlington, TX, February 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Award-winning author Jennifer M. Schmidt strongly believes that education about autism can create a more empathetic and kind environment for all students to grow. As an educator for over 25 years she continues to help students through her innovative PEERspective Learning Approach. Sara Woolf Anderson is thrilled to share this book to encourage kindness, acceptance, and empathy. Sara graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 2007 with an English degree. She is a writer in education.
Children are often curious about others and ask questions or form assumptions about those they perceive as different in less than ideal ways. By introducing characteristics of autism in a manner that promotes understanding and inclusion, assumptions based on fear or confusion can be avoided, and attitudes of acceptance, kindness, and empathy can be fostered.
This book allows the discussion to go one step further by enabling families to share about their child with autism, if they choose, in a personalized, authentic way.
Children are often curious about others and ask questions or form assumptions about those they perceive as different in less than ideal ways. By introducing characteristics of autism in a manner that promotes understanding and inclusion, assumptions based on fear or confusion can be avoided, and attitudes of acceptance, kindness, and empathy can be fostered.
This book allows the discussion to go one step further by enabling families to share about their child with autism, if they choose, in a personalized, authentic way.
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Categories