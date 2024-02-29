Author Douglas Young’s New Book, “This Little Opinion Plus $1.50 Will Buy You a Coke,” is a Series of Essays Exploring the Author’s Views on American Political Issues
Recent release “This Little Opinion Plus $1.50 Will Buy You a Coke: A Collection of Essays” from Newman Springs Publishing author Douglas Young is a fascinating and thought-provoking assortment that reveals the author’s opinions and views of the current political landscape and struggles of America, drawing from his expertise as a former political science and history professor.
Gainesville, GA, February 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Douglas Young, a professor emeritus, has completed his new book, “This Little Opinion Plus $1.50 Will Buy You a Coke: A Collection of Essays”: a brilliant series of musings by the author exploring his various opinions and thoughts pertaining to the current American political landscape, exploring the issues currently plaguing the nation and the author’s proposed solutions that can help to repair the division and erosion of the United States.
Born in Bartow, Florida, in 1961, Dr. Douglas Young was raised a faculty brat in Athens, Georgia, before becoming a professor himself. He taught political science and history at Gordon College in Barnesville, Georgia, from 1987 to 1999, then at Gainesville State College in Gainesville, Georgia, from 1999 to 2013, before teaching at the University of North Georgia–Gainesville from 2013 to the end of 2020 where he also advised UNG’s multiple award-winning Politically Incorrect and Chess Clubs. The author’s essays, poems, and short stories have appeared in a variety of publications in America, Canada, and Europe. His first novel, “Deep in the Forest,” was published in 2021, and the second, “Due South,” came out in 2022, both receiving rave reviews.
In these sixty-five essays, political science professor emeritus Dr. Douglas Young examines a tremendous variety of American and global political issues and leaders. Whether making his case for or against particular public policies or scrutinizing major politicians, Dr. Young offers an independent perspective colored by Judeo-Christian conservatarian (conservative and libertarian) principles. Many major American political issues are explored in this collection, including abortion, Afghanistan, AIDS, alcohol, China, Confederate monuments, feminism, gun control, healthcare, marijuana, mass shootings, political polarization, presidential politics, press (mis)conduct, religion, secularism, and US foreign policies. Also studied in this volume is a diverse cast of public figures, including Abraham Lincoln, James Longstreet, John Kennedy, Ernesto “Che” Guevara, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter, Jesse Helms, Clarence Thomas, George Bush I, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Bill Clinton, Pat Robertson, Jesse Jackson, Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Tucker Carlson, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.
Young shares, “Doing justice to a subject in eight hundred or so words forces one to excise all the early drafts’ fat, so the finished essay is hopefully all meat and no gristle. It has been quite a joy, an honor, and a deeply humbling blessing to have many essays published in a variety of publications over the last four decades. I am extremely thankful to every editor and publisher who published my work, as well as to all the readers, especially those who provided feedback, including criticisms.
“Each essay in this collection has been introduced to provide historical and/or biographical context. The essays on American politics are followed by those concerning geopolitics, and almost all are presented chronologically to show the evolution of our recent history as well as my interests and views.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Douglas Young’s enlightening writings draw upon the author’s lifetime of intensive political study, wit, and penchant for being eloquently blunt in order to express his views and encourage health discussion of America’s modern struggles and what solutions could help to repair the nation’s challenges. Thought-provoking and engaging, Young’s essays will task readers with thinking critically for themselves with every turn of the page, challenging them to question and critique every bit of information of the world around them that they find to form educated opinions.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “This Little Opinion Plus $1.50 Will Buy You a Coke: A Collection of Essays” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Born in Bartow, Florida, in 1961, Dr. Douglas Young was raised a faculty brat in Athens, Georgia, before becoming a professor himself. He taught political science and history at Gordon College in Barnesville, Georgia, from 1987 to 1999, then at Gainesville State College in Gainesville, Georgia, from 1999 to 2013, before teaching at the University of North Georgia–Gainesville from 2013 to the end of 2020 where he also advised UNG’s multiple award-winning Politically Incorrect and Chess Clubs. The author’s essays, poems, and short stories have appeared in a variety of publications in America, Canada, and Europe. His first novel, “Deep in the Forest,” was published in 2021, and the second, “Due South,” came out in 2022, both receiving rave reviews.
In these sixty-five essays, political science professor emeritus Dr. Douglas Young examines a tremendous variety of American and global political issues and leaders. Whether making his case for or against particular public policies or scrutinizing major politicians, Dr. Young offers an independent perspective colored by Judeo-Christian conservatarian (conservative and libertarian) principles. Many major American political issues are explored in this collection, including abortion, Afghanistan, AIDS, alcohol, China, Confederate monuments, feminism, gun control, healthcare, marijuana, mass shootings, political polarization, presidential politics, press (mis)conduct, religion, secularism, and US foreign policies. Also studied in this volume is a diverse cast of public figures, including Abraham Lincoln, James Longstreet, John Kennedy, Ernesto “Che” Guevara, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter, Jesse Helms, Clarence Thomas, George Bush I, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Bill Clinton, Pat Robertson, Jesse Jackson, Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Tucker Carlson, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.
Young shares, “Doing justice to a subject in eight hundred or so words forces one to excise all the early drafts’ fat, so the finished essay is hopefully all meat and no gristle. It has been quite a joy, an honor, and a deeply humbling blessing to have many essays published in a variety of publications over the last four decades. I am extremely thankful to every editor and publisher who published my work, as well as to all the readers, especially those who provided feedback, including criticisms.
“Each essay in this collection has been introduced to provide historical and/or biographical context. The essays on American politics are followed by those concerning geopolitics, and almost all are presented chronologically to show the evolution of our recent history as well as my interests and views.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Douglas Young’s enlightening writings draw upon the author’s lifetime of intensive political study, wit, and penchant for being eloquently blunt in order to express his views and encourage health discussion of America’s modern struggles and what solutions could help to repair the nation’s challenges. Thought-provoking and engaging, Young’s essays will task readers with thinking critically for themselves with every turn of the page, challenging them to question and critique every bit of information of the world around them that they find to form educated opinions.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “This Little Opinion Plus $1.50 Will Buy You a Coke: A Collection of Essays” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories