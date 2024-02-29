S.K. Snow’s New Book, "Delilah's Dilemmas," Follows a Young Witch Who Uses Her Magic to Transform Herself, But Realizes She Has No Way of Reversing Her Spell on Her Own
New York, NY, February 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author S.K. Snow has completed her first book, “Delilah's Dilemmas”: a charming tale that centers around a young witch-in-training who misunderstands the tasks her mother gave her and misuses her magic, causing all sorts of chaos and confusion that she’ll need help if she wants to put right.
“In this book, you will meet a young witch named Delilah. She is learning the practice from her mother and is eager to show off her spell-casting abilities—so much so that she breaks some rules and finds herself in some trouble when her magic gets out of hand. Delilah learns about asking questions, why rules are in place, and how important it is to understand the power behind practicing magic,” writes Snow.
Published by Fulton Books, S.K. Snow’s book is a delightful tale of magic and mischief that is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Delilah’s adventures to complete her mother’s task. With colorful artwork to help bring the author’s tale to life, “Delilah’s Dilemmas” is sure to excite readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this adorable story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Delilah's Dilemmas” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
