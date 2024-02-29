Christopher R. Meaney’s Newly Released “Alcatraz Ex Machina” is a Fascinating Tale of Deception and a Dangerous Game of Cat and Mouse
“Alcatraz Ex Machina” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christopher R. Meaney is a gripping and suspenseful narrative that thrusts readers into a high-stakes world where professional athletes are kidnapped and strategically set up to face seemingly insurmountable challenges in their quest for escape.
Aurora, CO, February 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Alcatraz Ex Machina”: a tale of determination and unexpected foes. “Alcatraz Ex Machina” is the creation of published author, Christopher R. Meaney.
Meaney shares, “Todd Morris has finally achieved his dream of playing professional football. It took him years to do it, and it’s a low-level professional team, but he pulled it off. However, his cousin Clark is not okay with this. Clark has nothing going for himself, and he thinks he’s the smartest person in the world. In his own version of an equal pay movement, he begins kidnapping professional athletes and holding them in prisonlike conditions until he gets paid what they get paid. The athletes are given the promise that if they can successfully escape, Clark will set everyone free and pretend like the situation never happened.
“Knowing his cousin better than anyone else, Todd gets himself taken away, with the thought process that he might be able to escape if he knew what the other athletes had to work with. While in prison, he recruits women’s soccer players, Jacquelyn Ramsey and Shauna Weber, to help him. The two ladies are hesitant to start, but eventually, they begin to trust that Todd knows what he’s doing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christopher R. Meaney’s new book will present a thrilling adventure that showcases the resiliency of the human spirit.
Consumers can purchase “Alcatraz Ex Machina” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Alcatraz Ex Machina,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
