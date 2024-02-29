Phyllis Conly’s Newly Released "Thank You God" is an Enjoyable and Simple Way to Show Young Readers All That God Provides
“Thank You God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Phyllis Conly, otherwise known as Mrs. Phyllis, is a sweet celebration of the small moments throughout the day that give us opportunity to be thankful to God.
Hot Springs, AR, February 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Thank You God”: an uplifting easy reader for upcoming generations. “Thank You God” is the creation of published author, Phyllis Conly “Mrs. Phyllis,” a preschool director in Arkansas, where she lives with her husband and daughter. She has three children, five grandchildren, and one great-grandbaby. Miss Phyllis, as she is known, has been involved in preschool education for fourteen years.
Conly shares, “'Thank You God' is an outdoor adventure for children and a teaching tool for parents. God has expressed Himself through nature for all the world to see, and no one delights in His work as a child. Children love being outside. They seem to never get enough of all the colors, sounds, and things to touch. Their curious minds want to know what it’s all about. Thank You, God will help parents and teachers present the wonders of God’s creation in a fun way. Children are a gift from God. Please allow this book to help you express your thanks to God as you teach your children just how big our God really is, and watch their eyes and imaginations come alive as they learn how much God loves them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phyllis Conly’s new book will help parents, guardians, and educators begin to lay the foundation for a life of comforting faith.
Consumers can purchase “Thank You God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Thank You God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Conly shares, “'Thank You God' is an outdoor adventure for children and a teaching tool for parents. God has expressed Himself through nature for all the world to see, and no one delights in His work as a child. Children love being outside. They seem to never get enough of all the colors, sounds, and things to touch. Their curious minds want to know what it’s all about. Thank You, God will help parents and teachers present the wonders of God’s creation in a fun way. Children are a gift from God. Please allow this book to help you express your thanks to God as you teach your children just how big our God really is, and watch their eyes and imaginations come alive as they learn how much God loves them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phyllis Conly’s new book will help parents, guardians, and educators begin to lay the foundation for a life of comforting faith.
Consumers can purchase “Thank You God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Thank You God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories