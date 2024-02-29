Rodney Straughn’s Newly Released “How To Become A Man” is an Educational Resource for Upcoming Young Men
“How To Become A Man” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rodney Straughn is a message of positivity and purpose for upcoming generations that explores the key components to growing into respectful and valuable members of society.
New Braunfels, TX, February 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “How To Become A Man”: a heartwarming collection of key life lessons. “How To Become A Man” is the creation of published author, Rodney Straughn, a dedicated father, author, filmmaker, music writer, and entrepreneur.
Straughn shares, “Ted is a ten-year-old boy who is eager to learn the role of a young man. From him being so curious and asking his mother questions while she did laundry, she then sent him outside to his stepdad because his mom thinks that is a talk he should have with a man.
“This reassuring and compelling story will appeal to young boys who occasionally feel confused or misunderstand things about manhood.
“This book includes positive manners to help young boys become role models not only within the home but also in the community.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rodney Straughn’s new book will open discussion of important lessons of life and faith needed to develop into quality individuals.
Consumers can purchase “How To Become A Man” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How To Become A Man,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
