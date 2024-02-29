Julie Bakker’s Newly Released "Maruca La Chapina" is a Fascinating Look Into a Vibrant History of Family Ties and Cultural Expression
“Maruca La Chapina” from Christian Faith Publishing author Julie Bakker is a poignant narrative that captures the essence of a Latin American girl's coming-of-age journey in Guatemala, weaving a rich tapestry of cultural nuances, personal growth, and the timeless bonds that shape her identity.
Crown Point, IN, February 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Maruca La Chapina”: a captivating window to the past. “Maruca La Chapina” is the creation of published author, Julie Bakker, a dedicated wife who attended the University of San Carlos School of Engineering. During the second year, she met her husband; they took their wedding vows and emigrated to the United States. Then they established a home in Indiana, raised a family, and she became a citizen. Meanwhile, she finished her college education at Purdue University with a degree in Industrial Engineering Technology with a minor in chemistry.
Bakker shares, “Maruca La Chapina is a story of a young girl growing up in rural Guatemala. This is about the adventures she and her family experienced in the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s. A Latin American girl, a fortunate girl with a mother and a father, who’s been taught about God and his infinite love for her.
She is the product of two cultures, an indigenous tribe living in Central America and Spanish Europeans. The family struggles to survive, keep their faith and family together, despite tropical diseases and poisonous animals, in a warm, rugged, beautiful, and fertile land. This book also discusses a brief history from the arrival of Spanish Europeans and the wars with indigenous tribes in Central America through Guatemala’s independence day to modern-day life in Guatemala’s capital, Guatemala City.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julie Bakker’s new book viding readers with a captivating journey through the vibrant traditions, challenges, and enduring legacies that shape the region.
Consumers can purchase “Maruca La Chapina” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Maruca La Chapina,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bakker shares, “Maruca La Chapina is a story of a young girl growing up in rural Guatemala. This is about the adventures she and her family experienced in the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s. A Latin American girl, a fortunate girl with a mother and a father, who’s been taught about God and his infinite love for her.
She is the product of two cultures, an indigenous tribe living in Central America and Spanish Europeans. The family struggles to survive, keep their faith and family together, despite tropical diseases and poisonous animals, in a warm, rugged, beautiful, and fertile land. This book also discusses a brief history from the arrival of Spanish Europeans and the wars with indigenous tribes in Central America through Guatemala’s independence day to modern-day life in Guatemala’s capital, Guatemala City.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julie Bakker’s new book viding readers with a captivating journey through the vibrant traditions, challenges, and enduring legacies that shape the region.
Consumers can purchase “Maruca La Chapina” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Maruca La Chapina,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories