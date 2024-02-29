Julie Bakker’s Newly Released "Maruca La Chapina" is a Fascinating Look Into a Vibrant History of Family Ties and Cultural Expression

“Maruca La Chapina” from Christian Faith Publishing author Julie Bakker is a poignant narrative that captures the essence of a Latin American girl's coming-of-age journey in Guatemala, weaving a rich tapestry of cultural nuances, personal growth, and the timeless bonds that shape her identity.