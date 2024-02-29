Judy MacHale and Douglas Jones’s Newly Released “KRISTEN’S STORY: The Real Untold Truth About Crohn’s” is a Personal Account of a Devastating Disease
“KRISTEN’S STORY: The Real Untold Truth About Crohn’s” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Judy MacHale and Douglas Jones is a warning to others as the story of a young woman’s battle with Crohn’s disease is examined.
Twin Falls, ID, February 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “KRISTEN’S STORY: The Real Untold Truth About Crohn’s”: a celebration of a beloved daughter, wife, and mother. “KRISTEN’S STORY: The Real Untold Truth About Crohn’s” is the creation of published authors, Judy MacHale and Douglas Jones.
MacHale and Jones share, “Crohn’s disease is a condition that causes the lining of the gastrointestinal tract to become inflamed and causes diarrhea. It became regarded as a medical condition in 1932 when Dr. Crohn and two colleagues presented an article on the condition of terminal ileitis to the American Medical Association. However, there were numerous other reports by doctors in other countries going back as far as 1898.
“Kristen had her first symptoms at the age of six. She wasn’t diagnosed until the age of nineteen. As you read her story, you will find that Crohn’s is not just about diarrhea.
“Kristen was a loving daughter, wife, and mother. She loved Jesus, and we know that she would want her story shared.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judy MacHale and Douglas Jones’s new book raises awareness for an often-misunderstood disease that can have swiftly damaging effects.
Consumers can purchase “KRISTEN’S STORY: The Real Untold Truth About Crohn’s” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “KRISTEN’S STORY: The Real Untold Truth About Crohn’s,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
