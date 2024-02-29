Monica Chuda’s Newly Released "Heavenly Pelican" is a Celebration of the Author’s Love and Thankfulness to Christ

“Heavenly Pelican” from Christian Faith Publishing author Monica Chuda is a poignant collection of poetry that beautifully explores the theme of gratitude for Christ's sacrifice, weaving verses that reflect on the profound love, redemption, and eternal blessings found in the sacrificial act, offering readers a heartfelt journey into the depths of faith and thanksgiving.