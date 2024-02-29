Tanya Borden’s Newly Released “RE: A 30-Day Devotional Returning Our Hearts to God through Wisdom and Repentance” is an Uplifting Resource for Personal Growth
“RE: A 30-Day Devotional Returning Our Hearts to God through Wisdom and Repentance” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tanya Borden is a soul-stirring guide that leads readers on a transformative journey, providing daily wisdom and heartfelt reflections to foster a deep and meaningful reconnection with God.
Latham, NY, February 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “RE: A 30-Day Devotional Returning Our Hearts to God through Wisdom and Repentance”: an uplifting resource for daily inspiration and spiritual guidance. “RE: A 30-Day Devotional Returning Our Hearts to God through Wisdom and Repentance” is the creation of published author, Tanya Borden, a dedicated wife and mother who has enjoyed a life of sobriety for nearly fifteen years.
Borden shares, “'RE' is a simple yet powerful thirty-day devotional to help you as you give your heart back to God.
“Many of us are walking away from a life opposite of what God desires for us. We know we are called for more but are unsure how or what that means.
In this impactful, easy-to-use devotional, you will be given a Bible verse and some action steps to help you navigate the journey of applying it to your life. Every day there will be a focus question, a task, and a prayer to help you on your daily walk with God.
“No matter where you are coming from, this book will be a helpful tool in your walk with God.
“Hopefully with wisdom, experience, and humor, Tanya can share her heart and journey with you and help you feel less alone.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tanya Borden’s new book offers a compassionate and insightful roadmap for readers seeking to rekindle their spiritual connection and embark on a transformative 30-day journey of wisdom, reflection, and heartfelt repentance.
Consumers can purchase “RE: A 30-Day Devotional Returning Our Hearts to God through Wisdom and Repentance” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “RE: A 30-Day Devotional Returning Our Hearts to God through Wisdom and Repentance,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
