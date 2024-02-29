Tanya Borden’s Newly Released “RE: A 30-Day Devotional Returning Our Hearts to God through Wisdom and Repentance” is an Uplifting Resource for Personal Growth

“RE: A 30-Day Devotional Returning Our Hearts to God through Wisdom and Repentance” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tanya Borden is a soul-stirring guide that leads readers on a transformative journey, providing daily wisdom and heartfelt reflections to foster a deep and meaningful reconnection with God.