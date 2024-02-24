H L Hirsch & Company is Now Smith, Hirsch & Company – Celebrating the Retirement of Howard L Hirsh
Howard L Hirsch formally announces his retirement and is leaving his more than twenty years of practice with H.L. Hisrch & Company to the newly formed Smith, Hirsch & Company. Lenford Smith brings over 30 years of experience representing clients. In addition to tax preparation and filing, the team will offer clients additional services including tax resolution, estate planning, and business advisory services.
Sanford, FL, February 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Howard L Hirsch formally announces his retirement and is leaving his more than twenty years of practice with H.L. Hisrch & Company to the newly formed Smith, Hirsch & Company. Hirsch will stay with the newly formed entity on a consulting basis. “It finally happened!” states Howard, “I was able to find professionals that I trust turning my practice to. I am confident that Lenford Smith and his astounding team will be able to deliver the same level of quality service that our clients deserve and expect. Now that Jayden is graduating, Doris and I will get a chance to see more of this amazing country and parts of the world we have yet to experience. I would like to thank my clients for the many years of loyalty and support. I will now return the favor through Smith, Hirsch & Company to ensure continued success.”
Lenford Smith has over 30 years of experience representing clients in accounting, business advisory services, financial systems integration, and management consulting. He is a former consultant of Arthur Andersen and PriceWaterhouseCoopers. “I am pleased to be of service to Smith, Hirsch, & Company and our clients,” states Smith, “my many years of experience, dedicated team, and extensive knowledge of business and taxation has prepared me for this new venture. We look forward to delivering the level of service you have come to expect and building strong and lasting relationships with our clients.”
Lenford Smith also has a practice in Upper Marlboro Maryland, CPA Smith, LLC. This entity has been servicing clients nationally and internationally for over twenty-five years. Mr. Smith and his team will bring their experience and expertise to the Sanford location. In addition to tax preparation and filing, the team will offer clients additional services including tax resolution (federal and state), estate planning, and business advisory services.
Lauren Harry, Esq.
407-622-6350
www.smithhirsch.com
