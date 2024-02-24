H L Hirsch & Company is Now Smith, Hirsch & Company – Celebrating the Retirement of Howard L Hirsh

Howard L Hirsch formally announces his retirement and is leaving his more than twenty years of practice with H.L. Hisrch & Company to the newly formed Smith, Hirsch & Company. Lenford Smith brings over 30 years of experience representing clients. In addition to tax preparation and filing, the team will offer clients additional services including tax resolution, estate planning, and business advisory services.