Lingua Link iOS App Celebrates Major Milestone with Users in Over 50 Countries and Territories
9701 Studios LLC is thrilled to announce a significant achievement for its language learning app, Lingua Link.
Dallas, TX, February 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lingua Link™, an innovative language learning application, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its journey. The app now boasts a diverse user base spanning over 50 countries and territories worldwide.
Since its launch, Lingua Link has been committed to making language learning more efficient and enjoyable. The app’s unique features - including the use of mnemonic devices, elaborative encoding, and AI-powered linkword-based image generation - have resonated with users across the globe, contributing to its rapid growth and widespread adoption.
“We are thrilled to see that Lingua Link is being embraced by users from so many different countries and territories,” said parent company co-founder Seth M. Dolginoff. “This milestone is a testament to our commitment to providing a unique, effective, and enjoyable language learning experience. We are excited about the future as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings.”
Lingua Link unlocks the power of your memory by combining cutting-edge AI technology with time-tested memory techniques. Six languages are currently supported: Spanish, French, German, Italian, Hebrew, and Mandarin Chinese. The app caters to language learners of all proficiency levels.
When asked about the widespread adoption of the Lingua Link app, which is currently available on iPhone, iPad, iMac, MacBook, and Apple Vision Pro, parent company co-founder Etan Cohn had this to say: “When Seth and I launched Lingua Link, we set out to make a positive impact by improving the language learning experience and empowering users worldwide. It is thrilling to see our product already resonate with learners across more than 50 countries and territories in just a few short months. As we continue to improve and expand our product, we are committed to ensuring an enjoyable and accessible learning experience for everyone.”
Co-founder Seth M. Dolginoff then added: “Seeing Lingua Link reach users in over 50 countries and territories in such a short period of time is a dream come true. It’s a testament to our vision of making language learning accessible and enjoyable for everyone. We believe that language is a bridge, not a barrier, and we’re excited to continue our journey in connecting people across the globe.”
As Lingua Link continues to grow and evolve, the team remains dedicated to its mission of breaking down language barriers and fostering global communication. With users in over 50 countries and territories, Lingua Link is truly helping people around the world connect through language.
For more information about Lingua Link, please visit www.9701studios.com, or search "Lingua Link" in the App Store on your iPhone, iPad, iMac, MacBook, or Apple Vision Pro.
About Lingua Link
Lingua Link™ is a language learning application that is currently available in the official Apple® App Store on iPhone, iPad, iMac, MacBook, and Apple Vision Pro. The app uses proven memory techniques to boost recall and comprehension, making language learning more efficient and enjoyable. Lingua Link is a product of 9701 Studios LLC.
About 9701 Studios LLC
9701 Studios LLC (trade name: 9701 Studios™) is an AI-driven software development company that engages in the provision of innovative computer software along with related products, services, and solutions. The company was founded by Etan Cohn and Seth M. Dolginoff in 2023 and operates out of Plano, Texas, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. A minimum of 10% of net income is earmarked for charitable donations to the Make-A-Wish® Foundation and other 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that serve to improve the lives of people with critical illnesses.
Press Contacts
Name: Seth M. Dolginoff
Title: Co-Founder & Co-Owner of 9701 Studios LLC
Email: seth@9701studios.com
Name: Etan Cohn
Title: Co-Founder & Co-Owner of 9701 Studios LLC
Email: etan@9701studios.com
Contact
Seth Dolginoff
972-372-9978
https://www.9701studios.com
