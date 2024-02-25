"Black to the Future," a Black History Month Celebration of South Florida Black Founders Takes Place on Tuesday February 27 in Miami
As Black History Month comes to a close, the local South Florida Chapters of Startup Grind and Founders Live are joining forces to host "Black To The Future: Black Prosperity & Progress," a dynamic celebration of Black achievements and contributions. Scheduled to take place on February 27, this event celebrates South Florida Black Founders.
Miami, FL, February 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a night of inspiration, empowerment, and unity as they attend the "Black To The Future: Black Prosperity & Progress" event in Midtown Miami, at PS Social located at 51 Northwest 36th Street Miami, FL 33127.
The event will feature a range of activities, including:
A dynamic pitching event showcasing the innovative ideas and accomplishments of Black Founders.
Explorations of African history through the metaverse, offering a unique and immersive experience.
Thought-provoking discussions and engaging activities aimed at fostering unity and progress within the Black community.
"We are thrilled to host 'Black To The Future: Black Prosperity & Progress' at PS Social," said Marc Lissade, Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale Director. "This event is an opportunity to celebrate the rich history and culture of the Black community while also reflecting on the progress we have made and envisioning a brighter future for Black prosperity."
The celebration invites attendees to reflect on the past, embrace the present, and envision a future filled with prosperity and progress for the Black community with a lineup of seasoned black founders, interactive activities, and opportunities for networking.
"We encourage everyone to grab their friends, family, and loved ones and join us for a night that will leave you inspired and uplifted," added Kwamara Thompson Founders Live Miami City Leader. "Together, let's make history and pave the way for a future filled with prosperity and progress for the Black community. See you there!"
The event is supported by several local black-led/owned organizations including Fitness + Financial Gains, PS Social, I Am A Black Woman Yes I Matter, BITE-CON, and The African Metaverse Museum, fostering community, inclusion, and access for local black founders. The networking mixer is generously being sponsored by Goslings.
Tickets for "Black To The Future: Black Prosperity & Progress" are available now. The event is open to all attendees of all backgrounds and will feature underrepresented founders, funders, and tech community partners. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://blacktothefuture.eventbrite.com or https://www.startupgrind.com/e/mykk2t/ or https://founderslive.com
About Marc Lissade
Marc Lissade is an entrepreneurial ecosystem builder and the Director of Startup Broward, Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale as well as FoundersBoost South Florida. He is also the Founders Live Fort Lauderdale City Leader.
Marc is a veteran organizer of multiple Techstars Startup Weekends, Techstars Startup Week, and Global Entrepreneurship Week events among many other entrepreneurial support activities. Having explored many startup ecosystems, Marc believes that true innovation knows no geographical or financial bounds and has been hard at work helping build his local ecosystem.
As an innovation activist, Marc believes that innovation is a human right that has been historically overlooked. His new book on innovation is due out in Spring 2024.
About Kwamara Thompson
As a social entrepreneur, Kwamara Thompson has always been fighting for positive change by leading with her passion for education. As an accomplished speaker, consultant, educator, and activist, Kwamara has started multiple ventures throughout her career to help people improve their lives, to help organizations become equity and empathy focused, and to help alleviate the structures of systemic racism.
As an angel and seed investor, Kwamara and her umbrella company, TEC, LLC have helped to invest millions of dollars in small businesses across the country and have recently launched a fund.
As a philanthropist, Kwamara has helped to raise and give out hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships to students across the country.
Kwamara is recognized as an industry leader having been featured in multiple articles across the globe including CBS, NBC, Yahoo News, Business Insider, Boston Herald, MarketWatch, and more. She has spoken at numerous conferences across the country and has been featured on multiple podcasts.
Categories