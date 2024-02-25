"Final Warning: Return of the Neanderthals" E-book in Wide Release
Apple, Kubo, Nook to market zany new science fiction novel.
Los Angeles, CA, February 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- E-books of Final Warning: Return of the Neanderthals are being released this month to Apple, Nook, Kubo, Smashwords and other e-book retailers, according to the book's publisher, Burning Books Press.
David Drum's zany new science fiction novel was initially released last Halloween exclusively on Amazon's Kindle but is now going into wider distribution, the publisher says. The book is priced at $4.99 in all markets.
"Putting Final Warning into wide release will definitely give a greater number of readers a chance to enjoy my crazy book," says David Drum, the book's author.
"Some readers, libraries, and bookstores may not wish to purchase from Amazon, and other reading devices are providing significant competition in this market," Drum adds. "Putting the e-book into expanded distribution will allow us to reach every reader who might wish to purchase the e-book."
Sales of e-books presently top $1 billion a year, but the e-book market remains overshadowed by much larger sales of print books and is variously estimated to be between 10-20 percent of all book sales.
Amazon's popular Kindle e-readers claims the lion's share of sales, but Raktun/Kobo, Apple, Barnes & Noble/Nook offer competitive reading devices and platforms.
Final Warning: Return of the Neanderthals tells the story of a powerful new cell phone signal which may kill millions of people, and a female scientist's struggle to expose its dangers.
Aliens from the planet Excellon, a greedy corporate president, an entomology student tangled up in a strange paranormal romance, and a Victoria's Secret model complete the zany ensemble.
Final Warning: Return of the Neanderthals is Drum's third novel
Burning Books Press, founded in 1984, is a small press headquartered in Los Angeles.
