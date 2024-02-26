IIW-India Students Chapter of SNJB College Launches Successfully by Chief Guest, Startup India Mentor, Founder of PARENTNashik CE Shreekant Patil

IIW-India Students Chapter at SNB College was successfully launched on February 22, 2024, with the chief guest, Startup India Mentor CE Shreekant Patil, Mr Kanagasabai, President IIW India Mumbai Branch in attendance. The inauguration event, coordinated by key individuals including Dr. R.G. Tated, Dr. M.R. Sanghavi, Dr. Sancheti, and Mr. H.S. Deore, drew a gathering of over 100 students, goacademics, and business professionals.