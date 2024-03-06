Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) Raising Prices 8.7% in 2024 as Revenue Growth Underperforms Customers Says The Information Network
New Tripoli, PA, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TSMC, a Taiwanese semiconductor foundry, makes artificial intelligence processors for Nvidia and AMD. Yet its revenue growth and stock price performance underperformed that of its two customers, according to the report “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New Tripoli, PA-based market research company.
“In the past year, Nvidia’s stock price increased 233% while AMD’s increased 121%, but TSMC’s share price only increased 44%,” reported Dr. Robert Castellano, President of The Information Network. “TSMC is undervalued, and without the company making the chips, Nvidia and AMD would not be in the position they now enjoy.”
“TSMC was planning on increasing the prices of its chips in mid-2023, but the slowdown in the chip market and its revenues forced the company to recant.” added Dr. Castellano. “TSMC is increasing prices of its chips an aggregate of 8.7% in 2024 compared to January 2023 prices.”
