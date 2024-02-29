A-Team Group Announces Winners of TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2024
London, United Kingdom, February 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group has announced the winners of its TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2024. The awards recognise excellence in trading solutions and services, and focus on vendors providing exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology and data solutions to capital markets participants in Europe.
The awards were presented during a celebratory drinks reception at the end of A-Team Group’s TradingTech Summit London on 29 February 2024.
This year’s awards included more than 40 categories ranging from Best Machine-Readable News Supplier to Best Overall Market Data Provider, Best Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy, Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution, Best eComms Surveillance Solution, Best Desktop Environment for Interoperability, Best FIX Engine Provider, Best High Performance Network Services, and more.
An editor’s recognition award for TradingTech Industry Professional of the Year was presented to Will Winzor Saile, Partner, Execution Analytics & Architecture, at Redburn Atlantic.
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2024, to our TradingTech Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”
Award Winners
Best Machine-Readable News Supplier - Dow Jones
Best Provider of Broker Market Data - Fenics Market Data
Best Overall Market Data Provider - LSEG Data & Analytics
Editor's Recognition Award for European Trading Technology Industry Professional of the Year - Will Winzor Saile, Partner, Execution Analytics & Architecture, Redburn Atlantic
Best Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy - Adaptive
Best OTC Derivatives Trading Solution - Adenza
Best Matching Engine for Exchanges and Electronic Trading Venues - Aquis Exchange
Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution - BMLL Technologies
Best Sell-Side OMS - Broadridge Financial Solutions
Best Market Data Inventory Platform - Calero
Best Buy-Side OMS - Charles River Development
Best Market Simulation Solution - Devexperts
Best Solution for ETF Trading - Devexperts
Best Pre-Trade Risk Controls Provider - Droit
Best eComms Surveillance Solution - eflow Global
Best Specialist Market Data Consultancy - EOSE
Best Matching Engine for Cryptocurrency Trading Venues - Exberry
Best Low Latency Data Feed - Exegy
Best Buy-Side EMS - FlexTrade
Best Platform for Electronic Market Making - Horizon Software
Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform - Instrumentix
Best Desktop Environment for Interoperability - Interop.io
Best Managed Services Solution for Trading - IPC Systems
Best Smart Order Routing Application - LIST
Best Trade Reconstruction Solution - NICE Actimize
Best High Performance Data Feed Handler - NovaSparks
Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool - OneTick
Best Enterprise Environment for Interoperability - OpenFin
Best Time Stamping/Latency Measurement System - PICO
Best FIX Engine Provider - Rapid Addition
Best Foreign Exchange (FX) Trading Solution - smartTrade Technologies
Best High Performance Network Services - Transaction Network Services (TNS)
Best Fixed Income Trading Solution - valantic FSA
Best Consolidated Market Data Feed - Bloomberg
Best Real-Time Publishing Platform - MDX Technology
Best Trading Analytics Platform - OpenSee
Best Commodities Trading Solution - FIS
Best Order Routing Network Operator - Iress
Best Equities Trading Solution - Murex
Best Trade/Transaction-Reporting Solution -Novatus Advisory
Best Energy Trading Solution - OilX
Best Sell-Side EMS - Quod Financial
Best Trade Surveillance Solution - SteelEye
Best Digital Assets Trading Solution - Tradeteq
Best Listed Derivatives Trading Solution - Trading Technologies
You can find out more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover RegTech, Data Management and ESG here https://bit.ly/ateamawards or contact: Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group at awards@a-teamgroup.com.
