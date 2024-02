A-Team Group Announces Winners of TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2024

London, United Kingdom, February 29, 2024 --( PR.com )-- A-Team Group has announced the winners of its TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2024. The awards recognise excellence in trading solutions and services, and focus on vendors providing exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology and data solutions to capital markets participants in Europe.The awards were presented during a celebratory drinks reception at the end of A-Team Group’s TradingTech Summit London on 29 February 2024.This year’s awards included more than 40 categories ranging from Best Machine-Readable News Supplier to Best Overall Market Data Provider, Best Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy, Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution, Best eComms Surveillance Solution, Best Desktop Environment for Interoperability, Best FIX Engine Provider, Best High Performance Network Services, and more.An editor’s recognition award for TradingTech Industry Professional of the Year was presented to Will Winzor Saile, Partner, Execution Analytics & Architecture, at Redburn Atlantic.Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2024, to our TradingTech Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”Award WinnersBest Machine-Readable News Supplier - Dow JonesBest Provider of Broker Market Data - Fenics Market DataBest Overall Market Data Provider - LSEG Data & AnalyticsEditor's Recognition Award for European Trading Technology Industry Professional of the Year - Will Winzor Saile, Partner, Execution Analytics & Architecture, Redburn AtlanticBest Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy - AdaptiveBest OTC Derivatives Trading Solution - AdenzaBest Matching Engine for Exchanges and Electronic Trading Venues - Aquis ExchangeBest Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution - BMLL TechnologiesBest Sell-Side OMS - Broadridge Financial SolutionsBest Market Data Inventory Platform - CaleroBest Buy-Side OMS - Charles River DevelopmentBest Market Simulation Solution - DevexpertsBest Solution for ETF Trading - DevexpertsBest Pre-Trade Risk Controls Provider - DroitBest eComms Surveillance Solution - eflow GlobalBest Specialist Market Data Consultancy - EOSEBest Matching Engine for Cryptocurrency Trading Venues - ExberryBest Low Latency Data Feed - ExegyBest Buy-Side EMS - FlexTradeBest Platform for Electronic Market Making - Horizon SoftwareBest Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform - InstrumentixBest Desktop Environment for Interoperability - Interop.ioBest Managed Services Solution for Trading - IPC SystemsBest Smart Order Routing Application - LISTBest Trade Reconstruction Solution - NICE ActimizeBest High Performance Data Feed Handler - NovaSparksBest Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool - OneTickBest Enterprise Environment for Interoperability - OpenFinBest Time Stamping/Latency Measurement System - PICOBest FIX Engine Provider - Rapid AdditionBest Foreign Exchange (FX) Trading Solution - smartTrade TechnologiesBest High Performance Network Services - Transaction Network Services (TNS)Best Fixed Income Trading Solution - valantic FSABest Consolidated Market Data Feed - BloombergBest Real-Time Publishing Platform - MDX TechnologyBest Trading Analytics Platform - OpenSeeBest Commodities Trading Solution - FISBest Order Routing Network Operator - IressBest Equities Trading Solution - MurexBest Trade/Transaction-Reporting Solution -Novatus AdvisoryBest Energy Trading Solution - OilXBest Sell-Side EMS - Quod FinancialBest Trade Surveillance Solution - SteelEyeBest Digital Assets Trading Solution - TradeteqBest Listed Derivatives Trading Solution - Trading TechnologiesYou can find out more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover RegTech, Data Management and ESG here https://bit.ly/ateamawards or contact: Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group at awards@a-teamgroup.com.